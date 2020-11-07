James A Schoenemann



Garden Grove, CA - James A Schoenemann, age 69, of Garden Grove, CA, passed away on October 17, 2020. Jim, formerly from Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, was born August 20,1951 to the late Arthur and Mary Louise (Weise) Schoenemann. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School and then from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Jim worked as a computer programmer in Garden Grove.



Jim had a passion for running, bicycling and skiing, competing in many marathons and long distant bike rides. He also loved the outdoors and nature.



Jim is survived by one sister, Jerilyn (Jeff) Gesch and 5 brothers: Arthur Schoenemann, John (Rose) Schoenemann, Jerald Schoenemann, Joseph Schoenemann and Jack (Rosanne) Schoenemann as well as nephews and nieces.



A private memorial service is being planned for next year.









