1/1
James A. Schoenemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A Schoenemann

Garden Grove, CA - James A Schoenemann, age 69, of Garden Grove, CA, passed away on October 17, 2020. Jim, formerly from Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, was born August 20,1951 to the late Arthur and Mary Louise (Weise) Schoenemann. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School and then from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Jim worked as a computer programmer in Garden Grove.

Jim had a passion for running, bicycling and skiing, competing in many marathons and long distant bike rides. He also loved the outdoors and nature.

Jim is survived by one sister, Jerilyn (Jeff) Gesch and 5 brothers: Arthur Schoenemann, John (Rose) Schoenemann, Jerald Schoenemann, Joseph Schoenemann and Jack (Rosanne) Schoenemann as well as nephews and nieces.

A private memorial service is being planned for next year.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved