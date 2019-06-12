|
James Allen "Jim" Graven
Waupun - James Allen "Jim" Graven, 73, of Waupun, formerly West Bend and Jackson, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, with his wife Mary at his side. A memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63 N527 Hanover Avenue, Cedarburg, on Thursday, June 13 at 12:30 pm. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 to 12:15 pm.
Jim was born November 30, 1945 to Raymond and Ruth Graven and was raised in rural Oostburg on the family farm. After graduating from OHS in 1963, Jim served in the Army, honorably discharged in 1964. On September 5, 1992, Jim married Mary Lou (Krueger) Grosser in West Bend. A skilled craftsman, Jim built a long career in the home construction industry. He found joy in traveling with his wife, breakfast with his sons, and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, sons Troy (Teresa) of Horicon, Corey (Tammy) of Cedarburg, Patrick (Jodie) of Jackson, stepdaughter Tracey Martiny (Jim) of Eagle River, AK, step son in law Rob Gross, brothers and sisters in law Tom and Shari Krueger, Peter and Linda Krueger, and his cherished grandchildren, Jenna and Jay Graven, Rebecca and Elizabeth Graven, Delaney and Ellison James Graven, Mackenzie, Mitchell, and Wyatt Martiny.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, in laws Palmer and Arlene Krueger, and stepdaughter Kelly Gross.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019