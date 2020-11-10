James Arno Platz



Plymouth - James Arno Platz went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 7th, 2020 surrounded by family in person and in spirit.



Jim was born on November 2nd, 1937 to Lester and Lorraine (Schmitz) Platz in Kiel, WI. He graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1956. Jim proudly served his country as a Seaman in the US Navy Reserve from 1955 to 1959 on the USS Eldorado, allowing him to see many parts of the world. He worked at Kohler Company for 44 years in many capacities until his retirement as a Foreman in the Pottery. He also proudly served on the Kohler Credit Union Board for many years. He married Mary Jane Blatz on August 12th, 1961.



Jim loved sharing all things Wisconsin sports with his children. He looked forward to his morning paper so he could take out the sports section and plan his day accordingly. He could often be found listening to the Brewers & Badgers on the radio on his back patio. His children share memories of him taking them to Packers, Bucks, Badgers, and Brewers games. He loved telling stories of Packer games attended at County Stadium with friends.



Some of the things that brought Jim joy included playing Sheepshead, golfing, attending the Kohler Quarter Century Club picnics and VFW Breakfasts (really… any breakfast!), family vacations up north, fishing with his kids, and attending Howards Grove sporting events.



Jim also had fond memories spending time up north gun hunting with all the boys - "Swamp Buck" to that group.



Jim made a monthly visit to the gift shop at Rocky Knoll to stock up on birthday and anniversary cards for his family. Nothing brought him more joy than visits with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jim loved indulging in his daughter's rhubarb kuchen and homemade strawberry jam.



He was honored to attend military events at Rocky Knoll as well as the concerts held there, where he could always be found in the front row clapping along to the music, especially to Johnny Cash songs.



Those surviving Jim include his children, Randy (Mary) Platz, Dave (Deione) Platz, Ann (Jim) Voigt, Bob (Julie Lizak) Platz, and Jamie (Sarah) Platz; he is further survived by Mary Jane Platz.



Grandchildren include Elizabeth (Adam) Kuehl, Katie (Grant) Henke, Erin (PJ Martinez) Platz, Bryn (fiancée Josh Brunner) Platz, Haleigh (Trevor) Wehrmann, Marshall (Emily) Stroessner, Dylan (Sarah) Stroessner, Liam Platz, Adela Platz, and Mason Platz.



Great-Grandchildren: Graham and Clara Henke, Braelyn and Renna Wehrmann, Summer and Andrew Stroessner, and Macklin Stroessner.



He is further survived by his brother Ronald Platz and brothers and sisters-in-law Mutzie Platz, Sue Platz, Eugene Blatz, Arlene Blatz, and Jerriann Endries and many nieces and nephews.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, his in-laws Gregory and Adela Blatz, sister Rozann Muehlbauer, brother Kenneth Platz, along with brothers and sisters-in law Glenroy and Hennie Blatz, Jeanette Blatz, Marvin Blatz, James Endries, and nephews Roger Muehlbauer, Chuck Blatz and Mark Blatz as well as many close friends.



Although his "Walk of Life" has ended on this earth, we know it continues now with loved ones who passed before him.



The family would like to lovingly thank his 2nd family at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, especially the staff in the 2W Unit. The kindness and care he received over the last several years were beyond measure. We took so much comfort knowing that when we could not be with him that he was in the hands of people who truly cared for him. We are truly blessed that he found friends in so many of you. You will all remain part of our family - With much love, Thank You All.



The family will honor Jim privately at this time and will hold a public celebration of his life at a later date. Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family



Memorials will be donated to the Military Fund at Rocky Knoll to continue honoring veteran residents. If you wish to donate, please send to:



The Family of James Platz, N4459 Van Treeck Trail, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085 or to any of his children.



Whatever we were to each other, That we still are.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store