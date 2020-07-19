James Arnold AleffSheboygan - James "Jim" Aleff of Sheboygan, age 87, passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 17, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.He was born February 20,1933, in Sheboygan to Cyril and Rose Aleff. James attended local schools until he and his mother moved to New York City during the Second World War as his father was in the Merchant Marines and deployed to New York Harbor. It was there that he attended school until his family returned to Sheboygan where he completed his education.On February 11,1961, at Holy Name Parish in Sheboygan, James was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Long. Together, they became long-time members of St. Dominic Parish in Sheboygan, where he proudly served in ministry.James was employed at Verifine Dairy for several years until he was asked to join the warehouse team at Schultz Sav-o Stores, where he retired after 25+ years.A life-long member of the Sheboygan Rifle and Pistol Club, James had a love for the outdoors. When he wasn't hunting with his friends or his daughter, he could be found fishing or traveling with his wife-visiting almost every state in the United States in their various RVs. He enjoyed gathering with his family and friends on the front porch, caring for his vehicles, country music, attending concerts and proudly supporting his son's career in the entertainment industry, watching his favorite John Wayne movie pictures, spending time with his granddaughters, and playing with family dogs that would visit him over the years.James is survived by his wife, Patricia Aleff of Sheboygan, Wl; his son, Steven Aleff of Las Vegas, NV; his daughter, Kaye Wyn (Jason Givens) of Cambria, Wl; his two granddaughters, Crystal Dekker of Sheboygan, Wl and Mikala Bennett of Platteville, Wl and brother-in-law, James (Barbara) Long of Henderson, NV.He was proceeded in death by his parents, Cyril and Rose, and his mother-in-law Eleanor Long.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Facial masks are required. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church in James's memory.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice and Medical teams at St. Nicholas Hospital, and the First Responders who had provided care and support on James' journey to eternal life.