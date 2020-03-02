|
|
James "Jim" Bersch
Sheboygan - James "Jim" Bersch passed away on March 1st, 2020. He was born on February 14th, 1940 the son of the late Robert & Joyce (Krueger) Bersch.
He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1958.
Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and served from 1958 to 1962. After his tour, Jim was employed with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department and also with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Florida as a Detective. His handle was "Deputy Dog". He returned to Sheboygan and joined the family business "Bersch's At Black River", and also worked at the Kohler Company and Community Bank until his retirement.
Jim married JoAnn Wilke on February 14th, 1997. Jim and JoAnn enjoyed spending time at their home on Wilke Lake for many years with family and friends. They also enjoyed their retirement, spending winters in Sunny Florida. Jim was quite a jokester and loved to laugh and tease people. He had such an outgoing personality. He will be missed by so many friends and family.
Most of all he was so proud to be a Marine.
Jim is survived by his loving wife JoAnn of 23 years; step-children: Wendy (Neil) Gartman, David (Jenifer) Wilke, Anthony (Bethany)Wilke; step-grandchildren: Amy (John) Wildman, Mindy (Corey) Heider, Brian (Marie) Wilke, Julie Wilke, Brianne (Jonathan) Valdez, Kaitlin Wilke; seven step-great-grandchildren; sisters: Roberta (Carl) Schroeder of Sheboygan, Ann (Ken) Zeinemann of Chandler, Arizona, Debra (Mike) Kees of Plymouth; brothers: Thomas (Dottie) Bersch of Howards Grove, Patrick (Vickie) Bersch of Sheboygan Falls, Tim (fiance Robin) Bersch of Sheboygan; sister-in- laws: Donna Bersch, Susan Bersch, Cheryl Bersch and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Michael, Peter and Joseph Bersch; sister-in-law: Rosemary Kaboord.
A memorial service for James will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. DuWayne Hanke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.
Jim was a resident at Sunny Ridge for over two and half years, a special thank you to the nurses, CNA's and staff for the wonderful care and compassion shown to him. Also everyone at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the special visiting friends, John, Jim, Mike and DuWayne.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.comn
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020