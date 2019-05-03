James Brunner



Sheboygan - James "Jim" Robert Brunner, age 83, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in St. James, MN on March 22, 1936, the son of the late Albert and Marguerite Lynch Brunner.



Jim attended local schools in St. James, MN and graduated from St. James High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 7, 1955 and was discharged on December 18, 1956. Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Markgraf on May 26, 1962 in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death in March of 2015.



He was employed at the Kohler Company in various departments within the plant before landing a timekeeper position. From there, he went on to work for the UAW Local 833 for the next 25 years as the Financial Secretary Treasurer from 1975 until his retirement in 2000. In his retirement years, he continued to be an active member of Local 833 and at his church, Our Saviors Lutheran. Jim enjoyed bowling, softball, cooking, gardening and fishing in his earlier years. He was also a country music fan and an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cub fan.



Survivors include his daughter, Diane (Jay Hilbelink) Kallas; a son, Daniel Brunner; three grandchildren, Steve Kallas, Kyle Brunner and Lexi Brunner; sister-in-law, Darlene (Wesley) Hasseler; a niece, Kristine (Dave) Eggebeen, all of Sheboygan; three nephews, David (Jen) Hasseler, of MN, Thomas Hasseler, of TX and Bill Marsh, of CA. Jim is also survived by his two great-grandchildren, Amaira and Adelida. His parents and wife preceded him in death.



A funeral service for James will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 912 Mead Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., with full military honors to follow. An entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.