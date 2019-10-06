|
|
James C. Miller, 92, formerly of the Town of Rhine and a resident at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center with his loving family beside him.
James was born on July 13, 1927 in the Town of Rhine, a son to the late DeLyle and Margaret (Schultz) Miller. He attended rural Sheboygan County schools. On July 24, 1946 he was united in marriage to Henrietta Preder and she preceded him in death on January 9, 2004. The couple farmed in the towns of Plymouth, Greenbush and Rhine. James and Henrietta worked closely together operating their dairy farm and their riding stable in Elkhart Lake which helped form the Kohler Riding Club, of which they were honorary members. They also were well known for the life they lived breeding and driving draft horses throughout the Midwest, for the Pabst Brewery four horse percheron hitch, carriage rides at the Wade House, Old World Wisconsin and numerous other parades and exhibitions in the State. They were active in numerous horse associations including the Wisconsin Draft Horse Assoc., and were inducted into its Hall of Fame.
James was a member of the Community United Church of Christ in Elkhart Lake.
James is survived by a daughter, Sally (John) Grunewald of the Town of Herman; two sons, Clifford "Lucky" (Carol) Miller of the Town of Rhine and Jeffrey J. (fiancée Deb Heidenreiter) of the Town of Rhine; eight grandchildren, Ginny (Garret) Schultz, Jessica (David) Will, Patrick (Marie) Gosse, James O. Miller (special friend Sheila Hamilton), Jeffrey John (Robyn) Miller, Judith (Jason) Athorp, Robert Grunewald and Patricia (Michael) Spencer; nine great grandchildren, Joshua C. Miller, Theo Dunck, Danyna Schultz, Gregory Schultz, Kaylie Gosse, Cooper Gosse, Erin Spencer, Addison Spencer and Amber Spencer; a sister, Janet (Arthur) Lammers of Plymouth and a sister-in-law, Marge Preder of Elkhart Lake. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends further survive. James was preceded in death by an infant daughter Judith Carol Miller and a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Leon Gosse his sisters and their husbands, Hortense (Henry) Bergin and Virginia (Howard) Schmidt along with other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and other relatives.
A funeral service for James will be held 1 PM, Friday, October 11 at the Community United Church of Christ in Elkhart Lake with Pastor Deborah Tyler officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Elkhart Lake. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday evening, October 10 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, 123 South Street, Plymouth and at the church, 174 North East Street, Elkhart Lake on Friday from 11:30 AM until the time of service at 1 PM.
Memorials in James's name are preferred.
James's family would especially like to thank all those who cared for him, the staffs of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ER, Rocky Knoll, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center and St. Luke Medical Center Neuro ICU. Your kindness and compassion is deeply appreciated
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019