James C. Weber
Elkhart Lake - James C. Weber, 100, Elkhart Lake, died Tuesday evening July 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 21, 1920 in New Holstein, son of the late Clifford & Anna (Meyer) Weber. Jim attended C.G. Meade rural grade school and was a graduate of New Holstein High School, Class of 1938.
From February 1943 until April 1946, Jim proudly served with the U.S. Navy. He also completed the 4 year Veterans Farm Training Program. On September 4, 1948 he was united in marriage to Betty Roehr at First Presbyterian Church, Kiel. Jim operated a dairy farm starting in 1946 until his retirement in 1982. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and was a member of the choir. He served on the New Holstein School Board for 12 years, was a member of the Calumet County Board of Supervisors for 8 years and on the Calumet County Parks Commission for 18 years. Jim was also a member of New Holstein American Legion Post #124. He was a Friend of Ledgeview Park and a member of the New Holstein Historical Society. In his free time, he enjoyed reading and playing cards. He followed the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. Jim got to see his first Packer game in 1934. The Packers lost to the Chicago Cardinals 3 -0.
Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 72 years, Betty, his children; Patricia (Tom Windle) Weber, Jackson, WY, Jonathan (Kimmery) Weber, Appleton, Michael (Lynn) Weber, Eau Claire, Mary Beth (Todd) Pritchard, Kiel, grandchildren; Bryndon Windle, Matthew (Ashley) Weber, Anne Weber, Jacob Pritchard (Fiancé Melinda Oliver), Bethany Pritchard, great grandchildren; Mason, Erin and Sophia. Jim is further survived by a sister-in-law, Bernice Cade and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Anna Weber, brothers; Roy and George, Sisters; Marge Morrissey and Grace Schneider.
Per family wishes, there will be no services at this time. A family gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 101 Cedar Lane, Apt 105, Elkhart Lake WI 53020.
Jim's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Cedar Community Assisted Living, Elkhart Lake for all of their compassion and care. They would also like to thank Sharon Richardson Home Hospice for all their help and for making Jim comfortable in his last days.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
