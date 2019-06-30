James Campbell



Johnsonville - James Campbell, 38, of Johnsonville, WI, died too soon and was received into the loving hands of the Lord on June 26, 2019. James was born on June 27, 1980 in Chicago to Jacqueline and Randell Campbell. He was married to Sherry Wensauer in 2004 and later was divorced, but they remained good friends. They had a son, Jimmy, who James adored. He was a proud and loving father. In 2007 James graduated from LTC with a nursing degree. He worked at various nursing homes before his current employment at Johnsonville. He enjoyed his co-workers and was a hard working and dedicated employee to a company that treated him so well. James enjoyed trap shooting with his best friend and dad and vacationing in the Wisconsin Dells. He also loved building Legos with his son. He loved animals and going to the zoo and had a special place in his heart for his dogs. James was well liked and enjoyed making others laugh with silly pranks and jokes. He was a very generous man.



James is survived by his parents; son, Jimmy Campbell; siblings, Raymond (Aimee) McWherter, Johnathan McWherter, Gregg (Jen) McWherter and twin sister, Gretchen Campbell. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a service beginning at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established to purchase a picket on the fence at Shaw Family Playground in his name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



The family would like to thank the management at Johnsonville for their support. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019