Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
6706 Superior Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
James D. McDonald


1941 - 2019
James D. McDonald Obituary
James D. McDonald

Elkhart Lake - James D. McDonald, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 26, 1941, in Colorado Springs, CO to the late James and Goldie (Spradling) McDonald. On October 18, 1958, he married Linda Felder in Milwaukee.

James was a man of many hats and was employed at various places as a welder, amongst many other things. If you gave him something that needed attention, he was determined to make it work. He instilled a strong work ethic in his family and was very proud of what he was able to provide for them.

James is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son Michael McDonald; daughter Sheila (Philip) Davisson of Lisbon, Portugal; grandchildren, James (Anna), Jaclyn (Grant), Julia (Andy), and Dylan; great-grandson Philip; sister Mary Heller; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Theresa and his sisters, Sarah and Goldenia.

A Memorial Service for James will take place at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave., in Sheboygan with Captain Jaclyn Holloway officiating. James will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in James's name to The Salvation Army in Sheboygan.

The family would like to personally thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and support.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
