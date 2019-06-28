|
|
James David Kolar
Sheboygan Falls -
November 17, 1946 ~ June 21, 2019
James D. "Jimbo" Kolar, age 72, of N6207 Kapur Drive, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, passed away after a short illness on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton.
Jim was born on November 17, 1946, in Sheboygan, son of the late Matthew F and Estelle M (Miller) Kolar.
Jim attended St. Peter Claver Grade School and graduated from South High School with the class of 1965 and went on to obtain his journeyman license with HVAC. Jim owned and operated Kolar Sheet Metal in Sheboygan Falls from 1989 to 2015, until his time of retirement.
In 1992, Jim married Eva Godfrey in Sheboygan. Jim enjoyed playing cards and socializing, traveling and wintering in Arizona and hosting family events.
Survivors include his sons, Kirtus and Dale, and daughter Erin (Michael) Duveneck. Grandchildren include Tre', Kendra, Karson, Liam, Mason, Chase and Brooke. Jim is survived by brothers Jerry (Dorothy) Kolar and David (Barbara) Kolar and sisters LouAnn (Robert) Udovich, Pamela (Darold) Schmitting and Vicky Kohn. Jim is further survived by other family members and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings Roger Pierce, Glen Pierce, George Kolar, Robert Kolar and Judith Hilke.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Jim's life from 5:00 pm. - 9:00 pm., Thursday, July 11th at Sheboygan County Aviation Heritage Center (Sheboygan County Airport), N6191 Resource Drive, Sheboygan Falls, 53085.
While dealing with cancer himself, Jim gained an awareness and concern for children battling cancer. As such, a memorial has been established in his name to St. Jude's Hospital, Memphis TN.
The family would like to extend a since thank you to Dr. Kumar and the staff of Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Sheboygan, and the Aurora Medical Center, Grafton.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 28, 2019