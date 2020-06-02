James Dean Hesselink
Sheboygan - James Dean Hesselink, 60, of Sheboygan, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Jim was born on May 10, 1960, in Sheboygan, WI to Lloyd and Romell (Miske) Hesselink. He was a 1978 graduate of Oostburg High School. After high school, Jim worked for Tolibia Cheese Factory, and then Oostburg High School and Cedar Grove High School as a janitor. He later worked at the Arentsen and Wilterdink Farms. Eventually, Jim became a caregiver, working for HIL, and more recently Innovative Services.
He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Adell since its formation in 1987. Jim was very involved in missionary work, making multiple trips to both Ecuador and Ukraine. He loved people and found great joy in serving. He knew everyone and was loved by all. Jim will be remembered for his selflessness, big heart, compassionate soul, contagious laugh and beautiful singing voice. He shared his talent as a member of the Pine Haven Men's Chorus for many years and also sang at many weddings and funerals. Jim was also involved in the making of the video "I Like to Look at Animals" where he was known to many as Farmer Jim Jeans.
From Ukraine - "He was the most cheerful American; he always laughed merrily and was always joyful. Thank you, dear brother Jim for your sacrificial heart for the people of Ukraine"
Jim is survived by his two sisters, Dianne (Richard) Conrardy and Brenda Hesselink; brother, Kent (Denise) Hesselink; eight nieces and nephews, Ange (Adam) Miller, Jennifer Conrardy, Kathryn (Ryan) Clevenger, Joseph Hesselink, Matthew Hesselink, Kenneth Hesselink, David Hesselink and Benjamin Hesselink-Ringel; and two aunts, Lillian Dykstra and Leona Mulder.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Romell; and sister, Amy Jo Hesselink.
A funeral service to celebrate Jim's life will be held privately for family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:30 am with Rev. Paul Thyren officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Jim Hesselink Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Jim's name.
"Well done thou good and faithful servant."
