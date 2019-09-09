|
James E. Mahlberg
New Holstein - James E. Mahlberg of New Holstein, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born March 12, 1937, in Fond du Lac to the late Emil & Rosella (Burg) Mahlberg.
Jim attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1955.
He married Sandra Andre in Green Bay. He married Carol Moder on October 23, 1987.
Jim had worked at A. T. Hipke, American Motors; where he built his 1963 Rambler, Steve Schuh Trucking in Oak Creek, and at All States Trucking in Oak Creek. Following his retirement, he worked at Heus Mfg and Tom Kraus Snowplows. He was one of the original vendors at the farmer's market here in New Holstein; well known as "Onion Man".
Survivors include his wife, Carol; his son, Steve (Debbie) Mahlberg of Brownsville; his daughter, Marcia (Kevin) Hansen of Kewaskum; Jim's grand-daughter, Amanda (special friend, Keith Novotny); his step-daughter, Molly (Daniel) Piela; his step-sons, Douglas (Angela) Kestell and John Kestell; his sisters, Nancy (Joe) Schnell of Kiel, and Carol Zorn of Kiel; his brother, Don (Pat) Mahlberg of Green Bay; his sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Barb Clavette, Mike (Barb) Moder, Kathy (Chris) DeVillers, and Bob (Brenda) Moder. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Sandra.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Jim's family on Saturday, September 14th at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
Jim's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Sheboygan and Dan at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful care given to Jim.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be used for school supplies at the New Holstein Schools.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 9, 2019