Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
First United Lutheran Church
2401 Kohler Memorial Dr.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Lutheran Church
2401 Kohler Memorial Dr.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Raffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Raffel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. Raffel Obituary
James E. Raffel

Howards Grove - James E. Raffel, age 83, of Howards Grove, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

A Memorial Service for James will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Dr. in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, at church, from 9 AM until the time of service.

A complete obituary will be published in a few weeks.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now