|
|
James E. Raffel
Howards Grove - James E. Raffel, age 83, of Howards Grove, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A Memorial Service for James will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Dr. in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, at church, from 9 AM until the time of service.
A complete obituary will be published in a few weeks.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 7, 2019