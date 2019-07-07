|
James E. Raffel
Sheboygan - James (Jim) E. Raffel, age 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen (Busch) Raffel; his son David and family, Karen, Katie, and Ava; his son Michael and family, Jannell McDonald, Christopher, Courtney, and Hayden; and his nephews Mark (Julie) Trameri and Bruce Trameri.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded by a sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Robert) Trameri.
Jim was born on October 1, 1935, in Madison, WI to the late Edward and Eva (Swan) Raffel. He graduated from East High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Cum Laude. He lived in Sheboygan, WI for the rest of his life.
Jim pursued six values everyday: to be honest, kind, charitable, friendly, helpful, and industrious. He lived these values throughout his whole life, from the start—when he was just a paperboy—throughout many years as Senior Vice President and Economist at Security First National Bank, and through his later years when he served on the Board of Directors of the Kohler Company.
Jim was a pillar of his community. He served many years on the Board of Friendship House, as a trustee of the Wagner Foundation, and as an active volunteer of First United Lutheran Church. He loved dogs, children, playing cards, and visiting Door County.
At the heart of his many accomplishments, however, was his respect and kindness for all those who surrounded him. How he treated other people was always what seemed to matter to him the most.
A commemorative service will be conducted in honor and memory of Jim at 11 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI 53081. Family will greet friends, at the church, from 9 AM until the time of service with Military Honors to follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America online at https://alzfdn.org or by U.S. mail to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice W2850 WI-28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.
Published in Sheboygan Press on July 7, 2019