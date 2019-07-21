James E. Splittgerber



Sheboygan - James E. Splittgerber, beloved husband, father and grandfather, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his loving family on July 20th, 2019 at age 79 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a 2+ year battle with MDS and Leukemia. He was born December 17, 1939, son of Helen (Brandt) and Elmer Splittgerber.



Jim attended Bethlehem Lutheran grade school and graduated from Central High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Jane Hoffmann on May 21, 1966 at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 53 years.



Jim worked at the Sheboygan Press for 39 years retiring in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years, being honorably discharged in 1968. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he was an usher for many years.



Jim enjoyed participating in and watching all sports. He especially enjoyed watching his seven cherished grandchildren participate in their activities and spending summer vacations and golfing with his family in Eagle River each year. In 1958 he was selected by the Milwaukee Braves to represent Sheboygan in the Silver Sluggers game at Milwaukee County Stadium. Jim was inducted into both the Sheboygan County Bowling Hall of Fame and the Sheboygan County Baseball Hall of Fame. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf with the Legends group at Riverdale Country Club and was voted Legend of the Year in 2016.



Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jane; four sons, Tom (Vicki) Splittgerber, Jeff Splittgerber, Mike (Beth) Splittgerber and Mark Splittgerber; seven grandchildren; Julia, Jared, Paige, Joshua, Tyler, Ryan and Anna. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert and sister, Ruth Teuscher.



Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue at church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Alan Kubow officiating. A private family burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Brenda Mauer, Nancy McLaughlin, Dr. Kumar, the entire staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Dr. Nora, Dr. Phelan and the staff on 2K at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care provided to Jim. Thank you for helping us through this journey.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics of Sheboygan, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press from July 21 to July 22, 2019