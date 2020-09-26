Deacon James E. Steffen



Town of Meeme - Deacon James E. "Jim" Steffen, 85, formerly of School Hill died from a lengthy battle with dementia on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Willowpark Place, New Holstein.



Jim was born on May 22, 1935 in the School Hill area son of the late Raymond and Katherine (Binversie) Steffen. He attended and graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School and was a 1953 graduate of Kiel High School. Directly after high school, Jim started working at the Society of Divine Savior Publishing Department in St. Nazianz WI. In 1959 they moved to the now, Salvatorian Center, New Holstein where he worked for almost 45 years. He was a proud member of the US Army from 1957 to 1959, serving in Italy. He received his honorable discharge from the Army. Jim was a member of the Kiel Municipal Band for over 60 years. He also played with the Little Kiel German Band for a number of years. He made many trips from School Hill to Kiel for twice a week band practice as well as concerts and summertime parades throughout the area. Jim truly loved playing with the City Band. Jim also bowled for many years at Wagner's Lanes in Kiel for Roma & Fritz's bar in School Hill. He especially enjoyed the time he spent at the cottage at Kelly Lake for the past 40 years.



Jim was a man of strong and deep faith. On September 13, 1986 he was ordained by Bishop Adam J. Maide to the Permanent Diaconate of the Catholic Church in the Green Bay Diocese. He served as Deacon for his home Parish of Holy Trinity in School Hill and later was also assigned to St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz. Jim was a longtime member of Catholic Knights, now Catholic Financial Life, receiving his Golden Rosary for 5o years of membership. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, joining June 1, 1956 in Manitowoc. He was a Third Degree member of the St. Joseph the Worker Council #5539, Kiel. He was also a member of the Fourth Degree Monsignor Phillip Dreis Assembly of Sheboygan for over 50 years.



He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Josephine (Donald) Moss, Manitowoc, Carol Heinzen, Kiel, Donald Steffen, Sheboygan, Michael (Marilyn) Steffen, New Holstein, Lambert (Patricia) Steffen, Kiel, Lawrence Steffen, School Hill. Jim is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents; William & Regina Binversie, John & Ida Steffen, parents; Raymond & Katherine Steffen, brother-in-law: Roman Heinzen, sister-in-law; Rosemary Steffen.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill. (11928 Marken Rd, rural Kiel) with the Very Reverend Dan Felton officiating. Visitation will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Parish Vigil Service will take place at 7:00pm at Church. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Church from 9:30am until 10:45am when we will have brief family rites before the Mass at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.



Jim's family would like to thank Marcia, Mary and the entire staff at Willowpark Place for the wonderful care given to Jim over the past four years. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their care and for keeping Jim comfortable in his last days.



Meiselwitz-Vollsedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









