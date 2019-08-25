Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smithfield Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Smithfield Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Somerset at the Lakeside Memorial Gardens
James Edward Fogle passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home August 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He has graced us with his life, love and service to his family, friends and community. James was born in Cynthiana, Ky on 4/19/1939. He was honorably discharged from the US Army where he served as a medical assistant. He and his former wife, Ronda Merritt, relocated to Sheboygan, WI in 1971 where he worked for Borden Chemical Company for 20 years. He returned to Kentucky in 1991 with his, then, current wife, Ruth Puls Fogle. They resided in Somerset until her passing in 2012. He has most recently resided in Shelbyville and then Eminence where he lived with his companion, Wanda Roberts.

James is survived by his children; Kathryn Fogle and Deborah Fogle Warner; his stepsons, William Puls, Jerry Puls, and David Puls; his two brothers, Clifton Fogle and Charles Fogle; his three sisters, Wilma Lemon, Margaret Barnhill and Lola Jean Hicks; his grandchildren, Michael Fogle, Matthew Fogle, Kariana Fogle, Jacob Warner and Morgan Warner; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaxson Fogle, Caius Fogle, Malaki Fogle, Cheyenne Fogle and Jozlyn Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and his companion Wanda Roberts and her two children, Cindy Case and Cathy Ash. Visitation services will be held at the Smithfield Baptist Church from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12 Noon in Somerset at the Lakeside Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest next to his late wife.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Smithfield Baptist Church 5303 Sunnyside Road Smithfield, KY 40068.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019
