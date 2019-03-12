|
James "Jim" F. Hicks
Sheboygan - James "Jim" F. Hicks, 87 found peace March 8, 2019. His big heart couldn't keep him with us any longer. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who leaves a huge hole in our lives.
Jim was born December 29, 1931, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Frank and Helen Hicks. He entered the U.S. Army at a young age and was honoured to be a Korean War Veteran. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he worked his way up to President of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waukesha then the V.P. of the Financial Institutions Division at First Bank. In his free time between raising five perfect children, he was an athlete, sports enthusiast and had an amazing artistic eye. His wide interests included playing tennis, golf, fishing, skiing, painting and carving.
Jim is survived by his wife of sixty-two years Anna Hicks, his brother Tom (Mary) Hicks, his children Kitty (Jeff) Olson, Jim (Lynn) Hicks, John Hicks, Beth Cobus, Laura (Mark) Janis, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His guidance and love have created a wonderful legacy of strong, independent, and caring children over three generations. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Hicks, his sister Helen (Ray) Mullin, and his brother Don Hicks and many cherished friends.
Dad and Mom had a love story we all admired. They met as children and became a team as adults. Together they kept the five of us mostly safe and sound, and we didn't always make it easy for them! Dad was our rock, our biggest cheerleader and the best hugger in the whole world. He made friends easily and held on to them forever. He taught by example and with high expectations. We will forever hold him in our hearts.
Thanks to the many caregivers who went above and beyond to make him feel safe and comfortable. Especially those at Aurora Summit Hospital, Three Pillars Hickory Suites, Shorehaven Rehabilitation and Seasons Hospice. Jim felt honoured to be included in the Veterans Assembly at Silver Lake Intermediate School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Memorials are suggested to help support this annual project.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee) from 11:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM.
