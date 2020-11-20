James "Jim" H. McGrathSheboygan - James "Jim" H. McGrath, 78, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his family.Born September 22, 1942 in Ladysmith, WI, James was a son of the late Clifford and Mildred Dodge McGrath. He grew up in Medford, WI. In January of 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In August of 1983, he was united in marriage to Toni L. Cotant at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.Jim worked for the Kohler Company from 1966 until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where he sat in the balcony of the church every Sunday. He enjoyed cars and NASCAR and going to Iola every year with his friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He liked to travel and have dinner with his friends. He was always willing to help whenever he could and often donated to numerous charities.He is survived by his children, Alicia (Mitchel) Spaulding, Plymouth and their children, Devon Main, Preston and Levi Spaulding, and Rachelle Yang, Sheboygan, and her children, Isabelle Torres, Iverson, Xariah Yang and Xadian Yang; his sisters, Joyce (Mike) Malchow, Marcia (Bob) Grissman, and Susan (Jim) Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Cujo.Private family services will take place at a later date. Condolences or cards may be sent in c/o Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, 53081.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements.