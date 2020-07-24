James Hemauer
Plymouth - On August 24, 1954, Lorena (Cordy) and Robert Hemauer welcomed their sixth child, a second son. He was named James Leo, after his father's brother. For the first 15 years of his life, New Holstein, Wisconsin, was home. Jim attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and New Holstein High School where his football and track skills were recognized. In November of 1969, the family relocated to Plymouth, Wisconsin. Eight months later, he sustained a severe spinal cord injury in a swimming accident which left him paralyzed. His life as a quadriplegic (for the next 50 years) began.
In 1973, Jim was inducted into the National Honor Society and graduated from Plymouth High School. Continuing his education at UW Oshkosh, he earned a degree in social work, moved to Tempe, Arizona, to attend ASU where, in 1982 he earned his Master's Degree in Counseling with an emphasis on higher education and disabilities.
After graduate school, he took a position at the University of Arkansas where he developed a program to assist students with disabilities. As a consultant to many community and state agencies regarding disability law, Jim contributed research for a publication entitled, "Campus Access for the Learning Disabled." With a job offer at ASU in 1985, Jim returned to his alma mater. His work there was to ensure that all students with physical disabilities had equal access to classroom materials and that all campus buildings met the legal requirements for accessibility.
Jim was a member of various committees throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area that dealt with accessibility including working as a consultant with the NFL for Super Bowl XXX and also with the Grand Canyon National Park in creating accessible facilities. He was a frequent guest lecturer in many college courses at ASU and a guest speaker at many 6-12 schools throughout the Phoenix area.
In 1998, Jim returned "home" to address the Plymouth High School graduating class with a message about "Adversity and the Human Spirit." His induction into the Plymouth High's Hall of Fame occurred in 2013.
After serving ASU for 25 years, Jim retired in 2010 as the Associate Director of the Disability Resource Center.
Death came on July 17, 2020. He is survived by his siblings: Mary Hoerth, Ellen (Keith) Enstrom, Arlene (Mark) Boll, Joe (Sylvia) Hemauer, Barbara (Paul) McCarthy, Bob (Cindy) Hemauer, and Greg Hemauer. He is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews, 53 great nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law: Stephen (Lynn) Bittner.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Elizabeth Bittner, and brothers-in-law: Tedd Traxinger and Gene Hoerth.
James Leo Hemauer's life was a testament to the power of the human spirit. Memorial services will be held on October 17, 2020. Please mark the date on your calendar and visit www.suchonfh.com
for online condolences and to view further service details in the future.
A memorial fund is being established in Jim's name.
"God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.