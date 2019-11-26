Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
2133 N. 22nd Street
Sheboygan, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
(2133 N. 22nd Street
Sheboygan, WI
James J. "Jim" Butzen


1948 - 2019
James J. "Jim" Butzen Obituary
James "Jim" J. Butzen

Sheboygan - James "Jim" J. Butzen, 71, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital. He was born October 24, 1948, in Sheboygan, to the late Elmer and Joyce (Koehn) Butzen. He attended Sheboygan North High School. On June 17, 1967, he married the former Renee' Kaltenbrun at St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan.

Jim enjoyed drag racing, collecting muscle cars, boating, socializing with his friends and having fun. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to his places in Shawano and Florida.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jesse (Marti) Butzen; his good-looking granddaughter, Quinn; his enthusiastic grandson, David; his sister, Lucy (Ross) Parisi; his three brothers, Mike (Gail) Butzen, Tim (Joanie) Butzen and Pete (Rosie) Butzen; his brother-in-law, Dennis (Kathy) Kaltenbrun. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David, his brother, Tom Butzen, his nephews, Tommy Butzen, Jr. and Robbie Kaltenbrun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, (2133 N. 22nd Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Matthew Widder officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the church, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
