James J. Kuester, Sr.Sheboygan - James J. Kuester, Sr., 85, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.Born June 21,1934 in Sheboygan, James was a son of the late Carl and Anna Griener Kuester. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. On October 3,1964, he was united in marriage to Patricia R. Gehrig at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.Jim worked for the Vollrath Company from 1962 until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, gardening and golfing. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, grandchildren and his brothers and sister.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat; his children, Amy (Steve) Gietzel, Fond du Lac, James (Tammy) Kuester, Jr., Sheboygan, and Abby Kuester, Sheboygan; his six grandchildren, Nicole, Ally, and Zack Gietzel, Hunter and Hayden Kuester, and Ariel Le Duc; his brother, Tom (Cindy) Kuester, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Ed, George, Fritz and Joey; and his sisters, Lorraine and Charlotte.A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Dominic Church. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.A memorial fund has been established in his name for St. Dominic Catholic Church.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements.