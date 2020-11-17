James J. Muench
Batavia - James "Jim" Muench, age 76, of Batavia, WI, passed away at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on Monday (November 16, 2020) from Lung Cancer.
He was born on September 13, 1944, in Sheboygan the youngest son of the late Milton and Elsie (Gatzke) Muench. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Scott.
Jim attended Beechwood School and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1932.
On April 30, 1966 he married Kay Luedtke at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade.
Jim was a firefighter for the Town of Scott for 35 years serving as Fire Chief for the Batavia Fire Department for 7 years.
He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Batavia where he served as president, trustee and an usher for many years.
Jim retired from his job as maintenance man and grounds keeper for the Random Lake School District in 2011 after 37 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Nascar races and watched many of those types of shows on TV as a pass time. He also loved his country music.
Those he leaves behind include his loving wife of 54 years, Kay, two daughters, Wanda (Gary) Schaefer of Plymouth and Lisa (Joel) Kelling of Batavia, five granddaughters, Alysa Glander (friend Jake) of Plymouth, Morgan Glander (fiancé Josh) of Adell and Rachel Glander of Largo, FL., Lindsey Kelling and (friend Justin) and Kayla Kelling both of Batavia, one great grandson, Noah Wulff of Plymouth, two brothers, Vernon (Donna) Muench of Fond du lac and Eugene Muench of West Bend, and one brother-in-law, Rodney (Kalee) Krahn of Beechwood. He will be remembered as Uncle Jimmy to his nieces and nephews, and is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, LeRoy (Hollis) Muench, two sisters-in-law, Karen Rammer and Norma Muench, brother-in-law, Lanny Luedtke, mother-in-law, Margie Krahn and her husband Gaylord and one niece: Carol Wesenberg.
Private Family services will be held on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 19, 2020) at 3:00 P.M. and will be live streamed on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Brian Krueger, Pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Batavia will officiate. Public viewing and visitation requiring facemasks and social distancing will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home from 4 to 7:00 P.M. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Stephens Lutheran Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jim's name and donations can be given to the Ronald McDonald House or the Sheboygan County Cancer Society
.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on the Second and Fourth floors for their wonderful care of Jim and also to the staff and Doctors at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic.