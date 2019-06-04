James L. Bresser



Cleveland - James L. Bresser, 57, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday morning at 1:43 a.m., June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born March 10, 1962 in Sheboygan, James was a son of the late John and Marilyn Ruppel Bresser. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran grade school and Christian High School. On August 30, 2016, he was united in marriage to Cresta L. Elfner at City Church in Sheboygan.



Jim owned and operated many businesses including Auto Magic, Source 1 USA and Alpha 360. He was a member of City Church and a great friend with Pastor Chuck Apple. He enjoyed power boating, riding and showing horses and shooting guns. His greatest joy was the time he spent working at his businesses.



He is survived by his wife, Cresta, Cleveland; his son Wyatt Bresser, Cleveland; his daughter, Samantha (Justin) Schmidt and his future granddaughter, Cleveland; his brothers, Christopher Bresser, Kiel, Matt Bresser, Sheboygan and Eric Bresser, Sheboygan; his step son, Jake Immig, Sheboygan; a step daughter, Micca Immig, Cleveland; his father-in-law, Mike Elfner, Suring; his mother-in-law, Cindy Elfner, Manitowoc; and his special family friend, Loretta Maurer, Kiel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or service.



The family would like to thank the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and Home Health & Hospice for all their loving care and compassion.



The family would like to thank the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and Home Health & Hospice for all their loving care and compassion.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements.