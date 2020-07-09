James L. Heling
Sheboygan - James L. Heling went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. James was born on July 10, 1947 and was adopted by Herbert and Lillian Heling when he was seven years old. He was raised in Sheboygan Falls and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1967. James attended Lakeshore Technical College from 1967-1969, graduating with an Associate's Degree in Accounting and Small Engine Repair at a later date. He met his wife, Lavonne, while attending Lakeshore Technical College and they were married on June 21, 1969.
James worked for Gilson Brothers for 21 years as a spray painter and metal finisher. He was later employed by MAS Industries in Plymouth, WI until retirement.
James enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He bowled on Friday night's men's league for 50+ years. James had two sanctioned 300 games and had the privilege of bowling with his sons and grandsons. He played dart ball with teams on Tuesday and Thursday night church leagues, and a senior league on Monday afternoons. James played and coached softball for many years in Plymouth and Sheboygan. He enjoyed traveling to Alaska three times, Canada, the Western Caribbean, and cruising down the Mississippi River.
James is survived by his wife, Lavonne, and four children: Sue Emmer and her daughters, Alexandria (Zach) Jeske, and Bailey Emmer and her spouse Nicholas Burley; James (Jenna) Heling and their children, Steven, Brady, Karlyn, Trayvon, and Amber; Sharon (Gerald) Nitzh; Michael (Andrea) Heling and their children, Michaela and Kyle.
A memorial service for James will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1818 N. 13th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Alan Kretschmar and Rev. Matthew Shive officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Due to current health concerns social distancing should be observed and a fifty percent capacity will be allowed in church for service. Facial masks are requested for the visitation in church.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com