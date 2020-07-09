1/1
James L. Heling
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Heling

Sheboygan - James L. Heling went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. James was born on July 10, 1947 and was adopted by Herbert and Lillian Heling when he was seven years old. He was raised in Sheboygan Falls and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1967. James attended Lakeshore Technical College from 1967-1969, graduating with an Associate's Degree in Accounting and Small Engine Repair at a later date. He met his wife, Lavonne, while attending Lakeshore Technical College and they were married on June 21, 1969.

James worked for Gilson Brothers for 21 years as a spray painter and metal finisher. He was later employed by MAS Industries in Plymouth, WI until retirement.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He bowled on Friday night's men's league for 50+ years. James had two sanctioned 300 games and had the privilege of bowling with his sons and grandsons. He played dart ball with teams on Tuesday and Thursday night church leagues, and a senior league on Monday afternoons. James played and coached softball for many years in Plymouth and Sheboygan. He enjoyed traveling to Alaska three times, Canada, the Western Caribbean, and cruising down the Mississippi River.

James is survived by his wife, Lavonne, and four children: Sue Emmer and her daughters, Alexandria (Zach) Jeske, and Bailey Emmer and her spouse Nicholas Burley; James (Jenna) Heling and their children, Steven, Brady, Karlyn, Trayvon, and Amber; Sharon (Gerald) Nitzh; Michael (Andrea) Heling and their children, Michaela and Kyle.

A memorial service for James will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1818 N. 13th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Alan Kretschmar and Rev. Matthew Shive officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Due to current health concerns social distancing should be observed and a fifty percent capacity will be allowed in church for service. Facial masks are requested for the visitation in church.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Lavonne and family so sorry for your loss. You have our sympathies and will be in our prayers.
John and Rhonda Frank
Friend
July 10, 2020
Lavonne yu and your Family have my sympathy in the passing of your Husband. I worked with you at Rocky Knoll. May he rest in peace, and may you all share many wonderful memories.
Sandra(Brasser) Nytes
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved