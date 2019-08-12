|
|
James L. Race, Sr
Howards Grove - James L. Race Sr, 64, of Howards Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home. He was born May 30, 1955 in Fond du Lac, the son of Robert "Bud" and Leona "Jane" (nee Hammell) Race. Jim was a 1973 graduate of Goodrich High School, and went on to earn a Business Degree from Marian University, as well as degrees in Supervisory Management and Engine Technology from Moraine Park Technical College. From 1975-1978, he proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Jim worked at Vollrath Company as a Director of Quality Control until his retirement in 2017. Prior, he had worked at Kohler Company and Thomas Industries.
On December 23, 2005, Jim was united in marriage with Dawn Monte (nee Zimmerman) at Ebenezer UCC in Sheboygan.
Jim was a devoted member of Ebenezer UCC where he served on the church consistory and other committees. He was a proud member of the Franklin American Legion, where he had been on the funeral honor guard. An avid volunteer, Jim enjoyed being "Santa" for Salvation Army and other organizations, as well as helping RCS with their weekly bingo and other activities. He was a car collector, and a member of the SAMOC Mustang Car Club. He dearly loved his 4 granddaughters, and cherished time spent with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially a special group of friends from high school with whom he recently reconnected. He was thankful for their friendship, and the time spent together since their last class reunion.
James is survived by his loving wife, Dawn, and his sons: James Race Jr. and his daughters Wren and Olive Race of Fond du Lac, and John Race of Evansville, IN. He is further survived by his step-sons: Ryan (Melissa) Monte and their daughters Annabelle and Annika of Oregon, WI, and Tyler Monte of Sheboygan; siblings: Geri (Horace) McCain of Phoenix, AZ, Lois (Dick) Rimbey of Fond du Lac, Bob (Kate) Race of Fond du Lac and Eugene (Maureen) Race of Wauwatosa; parents-in-law: Valerie Zimmerman of Plymouth and Eugene Zimmerman of KY, sisters-in-law Debbie (Joe) Garski of Ada and Denise (Michael) Cesar of Sheboygan, his sons' mother Mary Race of Fond Du Lac, beloved dog Hemi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ebenezer UCC, 3215 Saemann Ave. in Sheboygan. Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 9:00-11:00AM. Full military honors will follow the Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jim's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019