James Lee Herber
Sheboygan - James Lee Herber, age 74, of Sheboygan, passed away from Covid-19 complications on November 3, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
He was born October 29, 1946 to the late Henry and Marcella (Wollersheim) Herber. He attended Holy Name School and was a graduate of North High school. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1966 to 1968. He then began his career as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service, retiring after 35 years of service.
In his retirement, he enjoyed bartending at Frankie's Pub & Grill where he never met a stranger and where he was loved and known for his smile and carefree laughter. Jim volunteered at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice as a both a NODA (No One Dies Alone) volunteer and a WHV (We Honor Veterans) volunteer, often presenting in Veteran Pinning Ceremonies. He was also a long-time blood and plasma donor.
Jim loved reading, movies and music, biking, traveling (he was the dad who took us on long road trips so that we could see and appreciate our country), kayaking, riding his motorcycle and feeding the wildlife that visited his backyard. He was a proud grandpa, always on the sidelines. Jim's culinary specialty was making fleischbrock. It was definitely a labor of love for him and we all looked forward to his special deliveries.
He was a shining sun around which an entire solar system of wonderful people gravitated. It was an absolute joy to be around that energy. We have all been changed for the better because of his life.
A life well lived and loved. Best. Dad. Ever.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three children, Shannon (Brian) Ognacevic, Kevin (Lisa) Herber and Sara (Mike) Van Wagenen; grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline and Katherine Ognacevic, Liliana, Olivia and Harper Herber, Erin and Hannah Van Wagenen and his best friend, Deb Thorwaldson. He is further survived by his brothers; Ken, Wayne (Linda), Dave (Sonia) and Terry, many nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to count. James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Herber, and a sister-in-law, Margene Herber.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for all the care and compassion given to Jim.
A private memorial service for Jim will be held with his immediate family. Jim will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A celebration of Jim's beautiful life will be held at a later date.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com