James N. Schinker Sr.
Plymouth - James N. "Jim" Schinker Sr., age 68, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday evening, February 14, 2019.
He was born on February 28, 1950, in Port Washington, WI, a son of the late Nicholas and Ethel (Capelle) Schinker.
Jim attended St. Mary's Grade School in Port Washington and graduated from Port Washington High School in 1968.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 - 1972.
On December 20, 1975 he married Mary Jo Kroll in Port Washington.
Jim worked for the United States Postal Service in Plymouth for 25 years before retiring in 2012. He and his wife, Mary Jo, owned and operated the Chalet on Crystal Lake for ten years.
He enjoyed golfing, playing baseball and football, and cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Jo; Four Children: Jessica (Bob) Wappler, Christine King, Jeremy (Tonnie) King, James (Mindy) Schinker Jr.; Ten Grandchildren; Five siblings: Judith (Gerald) Burmesch, Betty Jane (Joseph) Hamm, Howard (Corinne) Schinker, Robert (Margie) Schinker, Luci (Roy) Myers; Sister-in-law: Ruth Keller, and Two brothers-in-law: Robert (Sharon) Kroll and Donald Kroll.
Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Patrick King, and brother, Nicholas Schinker.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday evening (February 19, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Wayne Bittner will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 19) at the funeral home from 3:00 P.M. until time of services.
Military rites will be conducted by the VFW World Cheese Center #5612 of Plymouth following the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jim's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 17, 2019