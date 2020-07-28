James Nischik
St. Charles - James Nischik, 77, St. Charles, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020 surrounded by family.
Jim is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 48 years; his daughters Beth (Chad) Mund, St. Charles, Rebecca (Matthew) Pray, St. Charles; four grandchildren, Amanda and Blake Mund and Ryan and Ava Pray; and his half-brother, Scott (Theresa) Nischik and Lori Nischik of Sheboygan and his brother in law, Larry (Judy) Sowa of Inverness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Walter Nischik, his stepfather Ray Zehms, his brother Ralph Nischik and half-brother Marc Nischik.
Jim was born on August 5th, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Walter and Sophia Nischik. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School, served in the Navy for four years, where he was stationed on the U.S.S Basilone. After being honorably discharged, he moved to the Chicago area and married Bonita Sowa. "Bonnie" and Jim lived in East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and St. Charles. Jim began his career with Emery Worldwide at O'Hare Airport, continued his career in insurance at BGS Insurance Agency. He spent more than 35 years working in the family business as an owner and Vice-President at Town & Country Distributors.
Jim served as a police commissioner for East Dundee for more than 15 years.
He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, enjoyed a good round of golf, laughing and catching up with friends, and a pontoon ride around Lake Beulah, WI. He was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Brother, Husband, and friend.
Visitation for James will be at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 West State Street in Geneva, IL on Tuesday, July 28th, from 4:00 P.M.to 8:00 P.M.
Services including a Catholic Mass will be on Wednesday, July 29th, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Crane Road Church, St. Charles, with burial and military rites following at St. Michael; the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
