James P. Diener



Sheboygan - James P. Diener passed away peacefully on February 27 with his wife Sandy by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jim was born October 14, 1948 to Theodore and Evelyn Diener of Potter, WI. He spent his early years on the family farm, working the fields and tending to the animals. Jim spent the little free time he had playing the game of basketball that he loved so much. After graduating high school, he earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from UW-Oshkosh.



Jim and Sandy were married February 4, 1978 and began their life in the Fox Valley area, where Jim also began his long career in the car business serving as a salesman and GM at multiple dealerships. Following the birth of their first child, Jim and Sandy moved to Sheboygan where they would raise their family.



A true Wisconsin man, Jim never missed a Badger, Packer or Brewers game. If he wasn't watching the game, the voices of Bob Uecker, Matt Lepay or Wayne Larrivee could always be heard. Jim was also very active with the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299, serving as Exalted Ruler from 1993-1994 and was an honorary founder of the Elks National Foundation. He was also a member of the Sheboygan Moose Lodge #438 and the Sheboygan Yacht Club.



Jim's true legacy is the family he leaves behind. He was a faithful husband of 41 years to Sandy, and a dedicated father to Jason Diener (Jennifer), Aaron Diener (Lauren), and Stephanie Feiner (Korey). At whatever field, rink, or pool they were competing, you would find Jim pacing somewhere in the background. He also introduced the Wisconsin outdoors to his family, making many trips to Conro's Resort in Rhinelander, Eagle River and Lac Vieux Desert. Jim was also a proud grandfather of three - Elizabeth, Xavier and Vincent.



He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Evelyn, and his in-laws John and Delores Harrington.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 7th at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan beginning with the Elks memorial service at 2:00 P.M. followed by Rev. Gregory Whelton. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.



The family would also like to thank the staffs at St Nicholas Hospital, Progressive and Sunny Ridge for their care of Jim during the past few months.



- 'I'd trade all the gold that's buried in this land, for one small band of gold to place on my sweet little ladies hand.' - Johnny Horton, North to Alaska Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary