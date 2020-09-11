James "Jim" Peter HornSheboygan - James "Jim" Peter Horn of Sheboygan passed away on his birthday Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 76.James was born September 8, 1944 in Sheboygan, WI. He attended Holy Name Catholic School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1962. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While attending university, he was actively involved in Drama, Student Legislature and a sportswriter for Centerpiece.James was a devout Catholic, attending Mass, rosary and involved with ministry of music at St. Dominic Parish. He loved reading to the school children, singing in the choir and walking. He enjoyed watching and playing sports with his "best friend" and brother Ronald. James was an avid Green Bay Packers fan since 1956 as well as a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. During the holidays, he enjoyed playing Santa Claus and brought joy to many children over the years at the local mall.James will be forever remembered for his charismatic personality, contagious smile, spirited laugh, and loving embrace.James was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Lucille (Sukowaty) Horn. He was the loving brother to: Stanley (Judy) Horn, Ronald Horn and Robert (Linda) Horn. Proud uncle to: Jody Horn, Michael (Dianne) Horn, Kimberly (Greg) Price, Carrie (Casey) Roseliep and Kelly (Jay) Romett; and to his great nieces and nephews: Thomas, Jesse, Kaitlin, Kirsten, Carson, Kylie, Kingsley, and MacKenzie.Private services for immediate family will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Sheboygan. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Dominic Choir Program, 2133 N. 22nd Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081