James Post
Sheboygan - James W. Post, age 69, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family who cared for him lovingly in his last days.
James was born March 9, 1951 in Sheboygan, the son of LeRoy and Emma (nee Weber) Post. He graduated from North High School in 1970. On September 28, 1974, he was united in marriage with Candace "Candy" Grimmer at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He worked for Piggly Wiggly and Franzen Litho Screen before retiring from Curt G. Joa in 2016.
He loved cars, motorcycles and had a passion for music, especially live shows. He always put everyone before himself, and never hesitated to help anyone with anything, no matter what time of day or night it was. Jim was the best handyman; there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was the strongest man his family ever knew, right up until the very end.
Jim is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Candy and their three daughters: Renee (Erik) Ribbke of Reedsburg, Sheryl (Joe) Jachimek of McFarland and Lisa Post of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his grandchildren Eva Ribbke, Connor Jachimek and Easton Ribbke; sister Mary Jane (Mel) Skorski; sister-in-law Sandy (Bud) Coffman; brother-in-law Randy (Jackie) Grimmer; beloved Aunt Frieda Larson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wayne (Joan) Post and Richard Post and his mother and father-in-law Roland and Mabel Grimmer.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. in Sheboygan. Pastor Timothy Mech will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 11:00AM - 1:30PM. He will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
