|
|
James R. Diederichs
Plymouth - James Ralph Diederichs, age 65, of Plymouth, WI, went to the Heavens on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
James was born on September 25, 1953, in Fond du Lac, WI, the oldest son of the late Ralph H. and Grace A. (Seibel) Diederichs. He attended grade school in Fond du Lac and graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
James married Diane M. Kabat on September 8, 1984. Together, James and Diane raised their two daughters, Amee and Alissa, in Glenbeulah, WI.
Besides being an avid Packer fan, James's true passion was tractor pulling, which was evident throughout his lifetime. He was an active member of the WI Tractor Pulling Association for many years as he worked as a flagman at state, regional, and national events, including his favorite pull at Tomah. Not only was he a great diesel mechanic, preparing tractors to be pulled at local fairs, but he also engineered and built winning tractors to pull with the National Garden Tractors Pullers Association. He was also instrumental in starting garden tractor pulls at Racers Hall and was actively involved with them until his last days. Other hobbies included hunting for turkey, deer, and game birds, snowmobiling, being on the computer, and wrenching in the shed. Above all, he loved his daughters, often reminiscing about funny stories from their childhood and reminding them how proud he was of them.
James is survived by and will be missed by many, including: his two daughters, Amee (Josh) Hauke of Fox Lake, WI and Alissa Diederichs of Los Angeles, CA. He is further survived by his brothers Greg (Juli) Diederichs and Brian (Jenny) Diederichs, both of Fond du Lac, as well as his Uncle Paul (Bonnie) Seibel and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (June 1) from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home, 1317 WI-67, Plymouth, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name to put toward a tractor pulling tribute honoring James.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019