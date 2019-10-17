|
James R. Huber, 92, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by family.
Jim was born March 8, 1927 to the late William and Marian Huber of Detroit, Michigan. Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Mack on September 10, 1949. Marilyn preceded him in death. On March 19, 1994 Jim married Janet D. Leftwich and they enjoyed 25 wonderful years together. Other significant titles he lovingly held throughout his 92 years were father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by a son, a daughter, a great grandson and siblings
Faith, family and friends were important in Jim's life. He was loved by all who knew him. Jim enjoyed boating, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, dancing and music. As a WWII Navy veteran serving in the Pacific Jim proudly participated in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in May of 2018.
A memorial service for Jim will be held 4 PM, Saturday, October 19 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Kimberly Thimmig of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South St. on Saturday from 3 PM until the time of service at 4 PM.
Memorials in Jim's name are preferred and can be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Jim's family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Waterford and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019