James R. Mintner
formerly of Glenbeulah - James (Sunny Jim) Robert Mintner, formerly of Glenbeulah, peacefully entered eternal heaven on October 29, 2019 surrounded by his family at Cedar Bay Assisted Living, Elkhart Lake. Jim was born January 9, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI. He attended Boys Tech High School. Jim joined the US Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was active from 1946-1951. He married Mary Jane (Novak) on May 20, 1950.
Jim worked as an electrician for the City of Milwaukee for 28 years retiring in 1989. They enjoying many camping trips and weekends at the cottage in Glenbeulah. After retiring they turned their weekend cottage into a yearlong residence. Jim and Mary were able to enjoy their retirement years by traveling all over the world with friends and family. They also took pleasure in collecting antiques for many years.
Jim was an avid sports fan and loved to watch games with family. He loved visiting supper clubs and meeting new people. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He listened to Jazz and enjoyed being outdoors in the sun. He was a wonderful grandpa to his 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Many lifelong memories were made at the annual Mintner Family Christmas celebrations.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary, his six children; Jane(John) Lecher, Grafton, Tim (Sue) Mintner, Elkhart Lake, Mike (Linda) Mintner, Muskego, Gary (Cheryl) Mintner, Elkhart Lake, Lauree (Tom) Wendland, Port Washington, and Jill (Jerold) LaPinske, Watertown. He was a proud grandpa of Tom(Nicole) and Brian (Melissa) Lecher, Sarah (Chad)Ramminger, Terry(Maa'yan) Mintner, Lindsey (Eric) Schaefer, Wyatt (Nadine) Mintner, Krysti Hernandez, Corynn (Ryan) Feldmann, Gary (Manda) and Jacob Mintner, Toni (Cal) VanEpern, Andrea (Nick) and Anna (Nick) Wendland, Jimmy, Charlie (Jenni) and Elizabeth LaPinske. He was proud of his 21 great grand children; Nora and Violet Lecher, Samuel and Emmett Lecher, Jack, Brady, and Luke Ramminger, Roni Mintner, Nolan and William Schaefer, Mila and Wyatt Jr. Mintner, Ella and Brody Feldmann, Paxtyn, Layla, and Zoey Mintner, Beckham and Malcolm VanEpern, Jarek Roman, and Tucker Christian. He also leaves behind many special family members, friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Claire Mintner and his brother Edwin Mintner Jr., a grandson-in-law Michael Hernandez and his beloved pets.
Many thanks to the wonderful, giving, and reliable staff at Cedar Bay where Jim resided for the past 6 months. A special thank you also to St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice staff for all they have done for Jim.
Jim's wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of life service when his wife Mary passes.
Jim; our incomparable patriarch. He built a loving, connected, simply happy family with his beautiful bride.
We have no doubt that he left this earth knowing the goodness he created. He always had a warm greeting and a drink ready.
Thank you for making "Mintner" a verb.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019