|
|
James Richard Radke
Sheboygan - James Richard Radke, age 86, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. James was born on January 8, 1933 to the late Edward and Mary (Angst) Radke. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1952. James served in the US Navy on the USS Currituck from 1955 to 1956. On October 25, 1958 he married the love of his life, Diane Grandlic. James spent most of his working career, and retired from, Plastics Engineering Company. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, camping and fishing. He and his wife enjoyed the many times spent with family and friends playing cards, bowling, round robins, bonfires and holiday cookouts. His favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. Jim and Diane enjoyed vacationing together or with family; Hawaii and Colorado being the most memorable. James was a talented man, amazing us with his special gifts. He did woodworking, wood carving, stained glass and was a member of the Kettle Karvers Klub. Many friend's and family's homes are adorned with his woodworking and stained glass. Together, he and Diane crafted their home into their own artistic vision of love. James loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bella. James loved watching the Golf Channel and was an avid Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
James is survived by his children, Brian (fiancee Jonelle) Radke, Barry (Brenda) Radke and Kathy (Gary) Hueppchen; grandchildren, Angela (Christopher) Huenink, Aaron (Lindsay) Radke, Alexandra Radke, Spencer Radke, Kyle (Melissa) Paul and Rebecca (Tyler) Fox; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Donovan, Carson, Lauren, Connor, Tristan, Wesley and Evelyn; sister, Doris Wagner and Barbara Dougherty; brother-in-law, Peter Gabrieles; sisters-in-law, Mary Radke and June Grandlic; brother-in-law, John "Jack" (Fran) Grandlic; special friends, Nancy (Bill) Phebus and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by wife, Diane; parents, Mary and Edward Radke; mother- and father-in-law, John and Lavina Grandlic; sisters, Pearl (William) Leonhardt, Virginia (Louis) Woiak and Judith Gabrieles; brother, Ralph Radke; brothers-in-law, Robert Wagner, Robert Dougherty and Eugene Grandlic; nephew, Daniel Grandlic and niece, Cindy Boyd.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Greendale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Greg from Embrace for his conversations with dad which were greatly enjoyed and the loving care he received from Sharon S. Richardson Hospice caregivers, especially Val, Stacey, Claudette, and John.
A memorial fund has been established in James' name. Condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
We would especially like to mention Jonelle, his special angel, who saw Jimmy through the best days of the last 8 months, keeping him safe and sharing her special love and joy with him.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019