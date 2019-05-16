James "Jim" Richards



Sheboygan - James "Jim" Richards, 84, of Sheboygan, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Meadow View Manor Nursing Home. Jim was born to the late Gregor and Rose (Leuck) Richards on September 10, 1934 in Sheboygan. He graduated from Plymouth High School. Jim was united in marriage on July 8, 1967 to Margaret "Peg" Ross at Holy Name Catholic Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. Jim had a long career at Wisconsin Public Service, over 30 years, and retired as the Lead Maintenance man. During his career, Jim earned his Plant Electricians License and was a steward for the International Union of Operating Engineers. Jim had a great sense of humor and, no matter the circumstance, he was always quick witted. He was a humble and charitable man and never sought to receive accolades for the things he did. Above all, he was dedicated to, and loved, his family and God. Jim was a jack of all trades and could fix anything whether it be carpentry work, electrical or plumbing. After his retirement he greatly enjoyed helping at the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter Claver and the food pantry, as well as gardening and scroll sawing.



Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peg Richards; children, Mark (Angela) Richards and their children Ross and Sophie, Patricia (Oscar Chamosa) Richards and their children, Menina and Julio Chamosa, Greg Richards (Heather Thompson); brothers, Robert (Joanne) Richards and Donald F. Richards; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Richards; brother- and sister-in-law, Bernie and Kathy Ross and various other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, Bernard and Jerry Ross; brother, Edward Richards; sister-in-law, Dee Richards and other relatives and friends.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Jim's final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the St. Peter Claver St. Vincent de Paul Society.



The family would like to thank both Meadow View Manor's and Sharon S. Richardson's caring nurses, aides and staff. A personal special thanks to Richard and Roberta Radzicki, Joan Grunwald and most especially Bob and Joanne Richards for their unfailing support and kindness the past 5 years. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary