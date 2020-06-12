James S. Woelfel
Sheboygan - James Sylvester Woelfel, 73, of Sheboygan passed away on June 11, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Jim was born July 20, 1946 in Green Bay and grew up on a farm in the Town of Meeme, Manitowoc County. His parents were Sylvester and Agnes Brunner Woelfel. Jim attended St. Fidelis and St. Isidore Catholic School and was a 1965 graduate of Kiel High School.
On July 1, 1967, Jim married Karen V. Zolltheis at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Osman. After their marriage, they moved to Sheboygan. He worked for over forty years at Kohler Company, primarily in the Pottery Division. He retired in 2011, as a member of their Quarter Century Club. Until the time of his death, he worked as a factory tour guide for Destination Kohler and volunteered at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, serving on their lawn maintenance crew, church cleaning crew and as an usher.
Jim was a very involved and proud grandfather. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Jim loved to garden and spend time socializing.
Jim is survived by his wife Karen; son James (Michelle) Woelfel of Richfield; daughter Karen (Jeffrey) Schuchardt of Sheboygan; four grandchildren Tyson and Kathryn Schuchardt and Victoria and Nicholas Woelfel; his sister Judith (William Tuschl) Woelfel of Madison; brothers-in-law Michael (Kristin) Zolltheis of Newton, Patrick (Tracy) Zolltheis of Arizona and Samuel Zolltheis of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Jeanette Zolltheis; and a sister-in-law Sara Kienbaum.
Due to the new guidelines, the church is limited to 50 people at a time for visitation. We ask that you follow the recommended guidelines of 6ft social distancing, use hand sanitizer when entering church and wear a mask.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. Sheboygan. A private family Mass will be held with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Jim's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.