James Slabe
Plymouth - James Slabe, 78, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully the evening of May 15th at his home following a brief debilitating illness.
James was born June 17, 1940, to the late Vincent and Dorothy Slabe. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1958. Jim was united in marriage to Janice Huberty on May 25, 1963, and graduated from Spencerian Business College that same year.
After completing basic training in the National Guard, Jim was employed by the A.B. Dick Company in Milwaukee as a salesman for duplicating equipment. In 1967, Jim returned to Plymouth to join his father in the family business. After many years at Plymouth Oil Inc., his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and he purchased Silver Springs, a 180-acre property with a trout farm and artesian waters, along with a restaurant. Together with his friend and partner, Larry Gentine, they pursued the dream of developing Silver Springs Inn & Resort, a private business retreat in the rustic countryside.
Jim's next business endeavor was to develop an upscale laundromat, a fully attended place where customers had access to video games, tanning beds, dry cleaning services, pool tables and other amenities. In 1990, with the help of his wife Jan, Jim opened his first JJ's Laundromat in Sheboygan, followed by JJ's in Green Bay, Oshkosh and Appleton.
A lifetime member of St. John the Baptist, Jim served on the building committee for the new church and was instrumental in initiating the advertiser-sponsored Sunday bulletin. In addition to cheering for the Packers, Brewers and Bucks, Jim's hobbies included duck hunting in Canada and walleye and perch fishing, especially on Lake Winnebago and in North Dakota.
By far, Jim's favorite pastime was to entertain family and friends by playing his ukulele and singing songs like "The Greatest Game of Football", "Patty Murphy" and many other old favorites. Jim was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Favorite memories include fishing, singing songs around the campfire, trips to Florida, summer vacations at Lake Metonga and Lake Holcombe, playing cards and walks in the woods.
Survivors include Jan, his wife of 56 years; son Steven of Oshkosh; two daughters, Michele (Lance) Nevins of Appleton and Cheryl Haucke of Plymouth; grandchildren Adam Richards; Jenna and Sam Slabe; Nicolas, Olivia, Logan, Matthew and Noelle Nevins; Elizabeth Haucke; along with siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer.
With his warm smile and kindhearted spirit, Jim befriended many on his walks throughout town and local establishments. In his cheerful and unassuming ways, Jim has touched all of our lives and brightened our days. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him, even as we celebrate his rebirth into the arms of our blessed Lord.
A celebration of Jim's life and Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church will officiate.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Tuesday, May 21, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Mass.
Cremation will follow services, and inurnment will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Jan and family would like to thank our family and friends for their love and support, including the staff at Aurora Home Health Services and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their assistance and support in the care of Jim in his final days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2019