|
|
James Strahl
Sheboygan Falls - James Lynn Strahl, 66, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born on December 20, 1953, in Sheboygan, WI to Harold and Viola (Opager) Strahl. He was a 1972 graduate of Random Lake High School. James was employed at Willman Industries many years.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Random Lake. He enjoyed motorcycles, fixing up cars, grilling out, bowling, watching football and sports, tending to his lawn, vintage cars, his dog, Charlie, and above all, his love for his family.
Jim is survived by his son, Gregory (Amy) Strahl of Oostburg; daughter, Amanda Strahl of Campbellsport; long-time partner, Suzette Andree; four grandchildren, Brendan Mumm, Alexsa Strahl, Kaylee VanDeCasteele, Landon Strahl; two brothers, Ronald Richard (Betty) Strahl of Sheboygan, WI, Robin (Mary) Strahl of Cascade; three sisters, Linda (David) Sielaff of Chilton, Susan Portschy of Oostburg, Pamela (David) TeGrotenhuis of Cedar Grove; and Suzette's children and grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy Hartmann) Sabec, and Tamara Sabec, Tyrone Hartmann. Jim is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Viola Strahl; brother, Terry Harold Strahl; brother-in-law, Henry Portschy; and a nephew, Brian Portschy
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Sunday, March 22nd, from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Strahl family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020