James T. "Jim" Protsman
Manitowoc - James Thomas "Jim" Protsman, age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife and daughters at his side, on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019.
Jim was born on October 19, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI, son of the late Claude and Helen (Foerster) Protsman. He graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in English. He married Kathleen Schneider on August 1, 1964 at Christ Lutheran Church in Jackson, WI. Jim was a teacher for over 30 years. He began his career in education by teaching college classes in Wausau and West Bend, WI. After moving to Manitowoc in 1974, he taught English at Washington Junior High, Wilson Junior High and Lincoln High School. After retiring, he taught Freshman English at UW-Manitowoc and speed reading courses through the UW Outreach Program in West Bend, Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Jim served on the Manitowoc Public School Board for 12 years and was instrumental in campaigning to get the district's current hot lunch program. He advocated for Advanced Placement opportunities, as well as classes that promoted creativity. Jim was president of the Manitowoc Education Association for three years. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. He researched and recently published the book, "The Breathing Mind Connection." He donated 99 pints of A+ or "A plus blood," as he called it, to the Manitowoc County Blood Bank. He was a member of a 5-handed sheepshead club for 40 years and enjoyed a regular Friday night dinner outing with a group of friends for 30 years. Jim was an avid home brewer, golfer and tennis player. His favorite work was being the theater critic for the Herald Times Reporter for 35 years, making connections with the Masquers, Peter Quinn and the Little Sandwich Theater. Jjm enthusiastically looked forward each summer to spending time with family up north in St. Germain, WI. He loved walking in nature, looking at the lake and driving the back roads through the woods on his Honda motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, Manitowoc; two daughters: Michelle Protsman, Manitowoc and Anne (Brent) Wood, East Lansing, MI; two grandchildren: Madison and Evan Wood; two sisters: Mary (Barry) Blackmore, Roscoe, IL and Patricia Fredricks; two sisters-in-law: Terri (Jeff) Slayton, Orlando, FL and Sue (Lee) Borresen, Spring Grove, IL; Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Monica Protsman, a brother, Larry Protsman, a sister, Jean Radtke, a brother-in-law Steve Schneider; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Dorothy and Rip Schneider
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church Emergency Fund or to the Manitowoc Public School District Academic Boosters (MPSD Foundation Inc. Atten. Shawn Alfred, 2901 Lindbergh Drive, P.O. Box 1657, Manitowoc, WI 54221-1657). Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rachel Hacker officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church Fireside room. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel and Jim's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Jackson, WI at a later date.
The family wants to thank Dr. Milan Jordan, Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa, Dr. Betsy Wernli, Dr. Larry Verlinden, and Dr. Lynn Baatz as well as the wonderful nurses of Holy Family Medical Cancer Care and Hospice.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 16 to June 20, 2019