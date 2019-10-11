Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo Obituary
James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo

Sheboygan - James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Tom was born to the late Anthony and Laneh Lombardo on July 24, 1943 in Antigo, WI. He lived in multiple locations including Auburn, Alabama and northern Illinois. He graduated from Richmond Illinois High School and went to UW-Whitewater and finally graduated from Wausau Tech with an Associate's degree. Tom was united in marriage on September 18, 1965 to the former Mary Fermanich in Mattoon, WI at Holy Family Catholic Church. Tom was a Systems Architect in the Data Processing Department at Kohler Co. for 43 years, retiring on June 1, 2007. He was a Packers and Brewers fan but especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Tom was an athlete himself as he was once part of the Sheboygan A's baseball team and participated in many other bowling, golf and softball leagues. He enjoyed family trips to Antigo and fishing.

Tom is survived by his wife Mary; brother Jep (Sharon); children Nathan (Kelly) of Sheboygan, Timothy (Kristina) of Sheboygan Falls, Stephanie of Sheboygan and daughter-in-law Marisa of Fond du Lac; grandchildren Brockton, Katrina, Matthew (Kallie), Laura, Brandon, Benjamin, Blake, Brooke, Booker and Joshua and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother John; sister Linda Broen; son James Jr. and other relatives.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m.

A memorial fund is being established in Tom's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and 2K Medical-Surgical of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now