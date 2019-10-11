|
|
James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo
Sheboygan - James Thomas "Tom" Lombardo, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Tom was born to the late Anthony and Laneh Lombardo on July 24, 1943 in Antigo, WI. He lived in multiple locations including Auburn, Alabama and northern Illinois. He graduated from Richmond Illinois High School and went to UW-Whitewater and finally graduated from Wausau Tech with an Associate's degree. Tom was united in marriage on September 18, 1965 to the former Mary Fermanich in Mattoon, WI at Holy Family Catholic Church. Tom was a Systems Architect in the Data Processing Department at Kohler Co. for 43 years, retiring on June 1, 2007. He was a Packers and Brewers fan but especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Tom was an athlete himself as he was once part of the Sheboygan A's baseball team and participated in many other bowling, golf and softball leagues. He enjoyed family trips to Antigo and fishing.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary; brother Jep (Sharon); children Nathan (Kelly) of Sheboygan, Timothy (Kristina) of Sheboygan Falls, Stephanie of Sheboygan and daughter-in-law Marisa of Fond du Lac; grandchildren Brockton, Katrina, Matthew (Kallie), Laura, Brandon, Benjamin, Blake, Brooke, Booker and Joshua and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother John; sister Linda Broen; son James Jr. and other relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m.
A memorial fund is being established in Tom's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and 2K Medical-Surgical of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019