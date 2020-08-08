James Thomas Miller
Sheboygan Falls - James Thomas Miller, 70, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was born to John and Geraldine (Townsend) Miller on December 30, 1949 in Ontonagon, Michigan. He graduated from Ontonagon High School and later graduated from Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, WI with a Marketing Degree. He worked at Inryco for a number of years until the company moved its location out of state. He then worked at various other jobs. Jim loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed and found great importance in keeping in touch with his immediate and extended family. Jim was passionate about and was a volunteer and spokesperson for organ donation. Jim was also a big Green Bay Packers fan and he loved his dog, Mattie.
Jim is lovingly survived by his mother, Geraldine; significant other, Connie Miller; children, Ann (fiancé Stephan French) Miller, Christina Gramoll and Tina (Christopher) Fanselow; grandchildren, Mason Rome, Brandon Rome, Joseph Miller and Jaime Gramoll; great-granddaughter, Rose Marie; siblings, Steve (Theresa) Miller, Jean (Rick) Brownell and Diane (Scott) Daniels; former wife, Gloria (Leonard) Rozanski and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and other relatives.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Physical distancing and masks are required. A private funeral service will be held by family with Pastor Dale Miller officiating. Interment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
A memorial fund is being established in his name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Jim's transplant team at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for all their care of Jim over the years.