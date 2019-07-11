|
|
James "Vinnie" Haney, age 56, of Random Lake, WI, passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on February 27, 1963 in Niles, Michigan, a son of Patricia (Whitbey) and the late James Haney.
Vinnie attended Niles High School, graduating in 1982.
On June 15, 1984, he married Kimberly Long. Together they had one daughter, Melissa. Kim preceded him in death on September 3, 2013.
Vinnie worked at various printing companies throughout his lifetime. He was a Lead Pressman at Quad/Graphics at the end of his career.
On May 9, 2015, he married Malinda (Miller) Sveom at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs, Benny and Joon.
Survivors include his wife: Linda; Five children: Melissa (Justin) Baartz, Austin Sveom (special friend: Kajal Shelat) Ashley Sveom, Cassandra Sveom (Fiancé: Robert Maas), and Dylan Sveom; Two grandchildren: Camden and Jalen; Mother: Patricia (Don) Schlieger; Parents-in-law: Gary and Nancy Kraus and Roger and Carole Long; Sister: Liz Whitney (Greg Smith); Sisters-in-law: Melissa (Donald) Singer, Bethany (Mark) Miller, Carole (Brian) Gerloff, Martha (Todd) Story; and Brothers-in-law: Anthony Miller and Brad Long.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Harriet Ann Steward.
Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 15, 2018) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Andy Shanholtz, will officiate.
Visitation will take place at Suchon Funeral Home on Monday (July 15) from 4:00 P.M. until time of services. Cremation will take place following the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Vinnie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family for online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to his friend and fishing buddy, Jarred, and the Serenity Hospice and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Vinnie.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019