James W. Freeman
James W. Freeman

Sheboygan - It is with great sadness we announce the recent passing of James W. Freeman, age 76, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Jim lived these past 20 years in Sheboygan, WI. He made a home here for him and his wife Cheryl. Jim truly lived life to the fullest, through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family and always reading.

Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, best friend, and the woman he cherished and loved, Cheryl Freeman; his daughter Eveily Freeman and son-in-law Marco Calderon and two beautiful grandkiddos all of Allentown, PA.

No services are planned at this time.

To our neighbors, Habitat for Humanity and Tender Heart family, it is with sincere thanks for always being there for Jim. He was, and is, so loved.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
