James W. Hueppchen
Plymouth - James William "Willie" Hueppchen, age 84, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at Rocky Knoll.
He was born in the Town of Plymouth on June 15, 1935, a son of the late Oscar and Alta (Abraham) Hueppchen.
James worked at Federation Dairyland Association and later worked for many years at Sartori Foods, retiring in 1997.
He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
James married Sandra Meyer and together they raised their two daughters.
His life revolved around sports and his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed watching the Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers and Brewers. He also enjoyed being outdoors, going on long walks, and spending time with his family and friends. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them.
Survivors include: Two daughters: Renee (Aaron) Langenfeld of New Holstein and Lynette (Jose Jr.) Lomibao of Kiel; Seven grandchildren: Josh Baumann, Jordan Baumann (fiancée: Samantha), Kaileigh Lomibao, Brodie Lomibao, Brayden Lomibao, Aiden Lomibao, and Arianna Lomibao; Two great-grandchildren: Jagger and Jayden; Two sisters: Joyce Hueppchen and Doris Suemnicht, both of Plymouth.
He is also survived by nieces and nephews who were like siblings to him, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Lindy Suemnicht and Mildred Hueppchen, brothers-in-law: Kenneth and Carl Suemnicht, and two great-nephews: Michael and Joseph Wagner.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00PM with a service to follow at 6:00PM. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in James' name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020