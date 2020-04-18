|
|
James William Cummings, Sr.
Sheboygan Falls - James William Cummings, Sr., 74, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Jim was born on March 19, 1946, in the Town of Draper, WI to Ray and E. Helen (MacFarland) Cummings. He was a 1966 graduate of Winter High School. Jim honorably served his county in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970, including a one-year deployment to Vietnam during the war.
On October 20, 1972, Jim married Shirley Burr in Sheboygan. He was employed at Kohler Co. as a Production Worker until his retirement in 2008.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, DAV, DAV Auxiliary, and VFW Post #9156. Jim was a retired UAW Associate Member of Local 833. He enjoyed watching westerns and sports on TV, jigsaw puzzles, handheld solitaire, fill-in puzzle books, helping Shirley with her quilting, and folding clothes. Jim was very proud of his raspberry bushes. He especially loved hanging out with his grandchildren picking berries and camping.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons, Jimmey (Valerie) Cummings Jr. of Sheboygan, WI, Kevin Cummings of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Schad (Katie) Cummings of Gleason, WI; eight grandchildren, Angelina, Vanessa, Landon, Annika, Caitlin, James III, Trent, and one grandson due on May 27th; two brothers, Ray (Rita) Cummings of Murray, KY, and David (Holly) Cummings of Murray, KY; sister, Joann (Keith) Oakley of Paducah, KY; four sisters-in-law, Karen (Harlen) Cooper of De Pere, WI, Darlene (Todd) Millen of Boyne City, MI, Suzie (Marlin) Hull of Fond du Lac, WI, and Tammy Burr of Sheboygan, WI; and other extended family members.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen; parents-in-law, Elmer and Martha Burr; and sister-in-law, Jeannie Burr.
A private committal service will be held for family with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. A funeral service will be announced at a later date.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marine Corps League and VFW.
A special thanks to all the EMTs, doctors and nurses over the years for their hard work and compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Cummings family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020