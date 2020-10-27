1/1
James "Jim" Willmas
James "Jim" Willmas

Sheboygan - James "Jim" Willmas, age 77 of Sheboygan passed away Saturday evening October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and four children. Jim, son of the late Florian and Mary (Sonntag) Willmas was born January 4, 1943 in Sheboygan. He was a 1961 graduate of South High School. On October 17, 1964 he was united in marriage to Jane Boerner at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Jim loved being outdoors; hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He was a member of the Jaycees and an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church where he was an usher for many years. Jim was an architect, a member of the Architectural Institute of America (AIA), National Architectural Accreditation Board (NAAB), and was a nationally licensed Architect.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Jane, and his sister Jan Rusch of Longview, TX. Children include Michelle (Todd) Bauer of Sheboygan Falls, Michael (Anne) Willmas of Elkhart Lake, Julia (Jeff) Mohr of Wausau, and Robert (Julie) Willmas of West Bend. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Lauren, Jacob, Abigail, Megan, Bethany, Quentin, Madelyn, and a great grandson Simon.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack.

A private family service will be held.

A memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

Jane wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice team and to her children for all their love and support.






Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Hi Jane, Deepest sympathy to you and the entire family. Always, Alan
Alan Schmidbauer
Family
