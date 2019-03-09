|
|
Jamie Ybanez Sr.
Sheboygan - Jaime Ybanez Sr, 56 , of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home. Jaime was born on May 7, 1962 in Corpus Christi, TX to Manuel and Manuela (Lopez) Ybanez. In 1965 Jaime and his family moved to Wisconsin, and in 1974 they made Sheboygan their home.
Jaime worked for many different companies over the years, but due to a traumatic brain injury in 2002 he spent his last years employed at RCS.
He always enjoyed spending time with family, especially playing softball, dominoes, cribbage, loteria, and bingo. He loved being a grandfather and great-grandfather, always making sure that he had treats when he saw the kids.
Jaime is survived by a daughter, Rosa (John) Lange, and a son, Jaime Ybanez Jr both of Sheboygan, grandchildren; John Jr, Tiffany, Alyssa, and Nicole Lange, Alexus Schober, Davina and Jazmyne Ybanez, Emilio Lopez, Addison Aguilar, and Jaime Ybanez III, by his brothers; Domingo (Spring) Ybanez, Joe (Donna) Ybanez of Sheboygan, Martin (Donna) Ybanez and Oscar Ybanez of Corpus Christi, TX, and Ricardo Ybanez of Oshkosh, by sisters; Mary (Mike) Kaquatosh and Eva Gonzalez of Sheboygan, Julie Fleichman of Chilton, Margaret Canales and Alma Pena of Fond Du Lac, and Sarah (Candelario) Deldago and Elizabeth (Hector) Guiterrez of Corpus Christi, TX, two nephews and two nieces that were a big part of his life; Michael (Crystal) Ybanez, Tina (Tony) Fish, Rafael (Malinda) Gonzales, and Patricia Gonzales all of Sheboygan, he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Pablo, Manuel Jr., Daniel, and Manuel Robert, and by an infant sister, and a sister Georgianne.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm at The Salvation Army Chapel, 710 Pennsylvania Ave in Sheboygan.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center is serving the family. You may leave your condolences for the family at www.ballhornchapels.com
A memorial fund has been established in Jaime's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 9, 2019